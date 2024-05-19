Canada

    • Do you have a story about a kind stranger who impacted your life? We want to hear from you

    An image of two hands, the one on the right grabbing onto three fingers of the left hand. (Pexels/Anna Tarazevich) An image of two hands, the one on the right grabbing onto three fingers of the left hand. (Pexels/Anna Tarazevich)
    Share

    When was the last time a stranger made your day?

    For Perle Morency, a restaurateur whose SUV was stolen in Montreal earlier this month, it was an eagle-eyed social media user who tracked it down – something she credited to the strength of her community of food-service workers.

    “They show love for each other and want to help each other,” Morency told CTV News Montreal.

    recent survey revealed 76 per cent of Canadians feel compelled to help when they seem someone struggling, but 60 per cent say they aren’t even sure how to be compassionate. A random act of kindness – big or small – can really turn a bad day around.

    In April, a group of young men gifted Carla Norris-Hutcheson, attending a Toronto Blue Jays game alone, a blue George Springer jersey after hearing about her ailing husband and his difficult time at Toronto General Hospital. The star player even tracked down Hutcheson’s husband, offering to sign the jersey.

    “I just started crying,” Hutcheson told CTV News Toronto in April. “It really touched me that they did that for us. I told my husband what happened and he felt just so blessed.”

    Whether it’s someone who paid for your coffee in the line ahead of you or checked in when it seemed like you were down, we want to know your kind stranger story.

    What did they do for you and how did they impact your life for the better? Are you still in touch with that stranger today?

    Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

    With files from CTV News Atlantic, Montreal and Toronto.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News