Credit card debt at record high amid stubbornly hot inflation, survey says

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

  • Van runs over man, 19, lying on a southwest Montreal street

    A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was run over by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Montreal's Southwest borough. For reasons currently unclear, the man was already lying across the asphalt on St-Augustin Street when the van rolled over him around 4:45 a.m., injuring his upper body and sending him to hospital in critical condition.

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo.

  • Quebec health minister Dubé to hold press conference on ER overflows

    Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to address the overflow of emergency rooms (ERs) across the province. Last week, the ER tracker Indexsanté indicated that hospitals most affected by high occupancy rates were in Montreal and nearby regions. But the issue appears to have spread elsewhere in Quebec, according to the Tuesday figures.

  • Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river

    Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

  • In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected

    Monkeypox has spread worldwide this year, infecting 77,000 people. Global health bodies have counted far fewer cases in Africa during the current outbreak than in Europe and the United States, which snapped up the limited number of vaccines this year when the illness arrived at their shores. But the outbreak in Africa, and its death toll, could be much greater than recorded in official statistics.

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social