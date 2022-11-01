Credit card debt at record high amid stubbornly hot inflation, survey says
A new survey says Canadians are leaning more heavily on credit cards amid persistent inflation and rising interest rates.
Equifax Canada's consumer survey released Tuesday found the average credit card balance held by Canadians was at a record high of $2,121 by the end of September.
Equifax says average non-mortgage debt was $21,188, returning to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2020.
Canadians are feeling less secure in their financial outlook than last year, and more than half are worried about paying regular bills like rent, utilities or insurance -- especially adults aged 65 and older.
More than half of Canadians surveyed said they have a lot of anxiety about their personal debt levels.
Equifax Canada's Julie Kuzmic says the previous average credit card balance high was during the fourth quarter of 2019, at $2,118.
She says average credit card debt fell during the pandemic, but credit card utilization has now increased for six consecutive quarters.
"Credit card usage is reaching historic highs," said Kuzmic in a statement Tuesday.
She said that increased credit card usage will be a "slippery slope" for some, as debt may be harder to pay back in the current economic environment.
More than half of respondents said they are looking for deals at the grocery store more than last year, or cutting back on grocery shopping altogether.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy' leaders to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
'Freedom Convoy' organizers are expected to testify at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act starting today.
WATCH LIVE | Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
Pelosi suspect, a Canadian man, wanted to break U.S. speaker's knees, police say
The man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and 'break her kneecaps' to show other members of Congress there were 'consequences to actions,' authorities said Monday.
Moments before fatal police shooting at Vancouver Canadian Tire captured on surveillance video
On Day 1 of a coroner’s inquest, the jury was shown surveillance video from inside a Vancouver store where a man attacked employees, took a customer hostage, and stabbed a responding officer before being shot and killed by police in 2016.
Mom of last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan named Silver Cross Mother
We'll see you at Christmas. It was October 2011 and Candy Greff was standing outside a restaurant in Morinville, Alta., saying goodbye to her son Byron Greff. Little did she know that it would be the last time she would see him alive.
Menopause, hormone replacement and heart health: New Canadian guidelines
New guidelines informing the care of perimenopausal and post-menopausal woman in Canada have been released, backed by new data to help physicians know when to prescribe menopausal hormone therapy — and when it might not be worth potential risks.
Nearly half of Canadians report being worse off financially than a year ago: survey
Facing rising costs and high inflation, Canadians are increasingly concerned about their finances, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
UFOs: Canadian air force responds to 'threats' with CF-18 fighter jets
While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
-
Doug Ford's lawyers to appear in to court today to fight Emergencies Act summons
Lawyers for Ontario Premier Doug Ford and a top provincial minister are set to argue in court today in an effort to get the pair out of testifying at the federal Emergencies Act inquiry.
-
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' leaders to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
'Freedom Convoy' organizers are expected to testify at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act starting today. Several of the protest organizers, including Tamara Lich, Chris Barber and Pat King, are facing criminal charges related to their involvement.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Business groups to federal government: bring employees back to the office now
Members of Canada’s business community are calling on the federal government to bring employees back to the office 'as rapidly as possible.'
-
Ottawa police failed to follow procedure to get help during 'Freedom Convoy': Blair
During dramatic testimony on Monday, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly called out his former boss Bill Blair, who now serves as a federal minister, over his assertions that local police didn't follow proper procedure to get help they needed during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest last winter.
Barrie
-
Serious assault on High Street early Tuesday morning
Barrie police are on the scene of an investigation at High St. and Dunlop St. West after an early morning assault.
-
Early morning investigation on Coldwater Road in Orillia
Police are investigating an early morning weapons call on Coldwater Road and are asking the public to avoid the area near West Street.
-
Police testify at McKee murder trial in Barrie
Testimonies continued Monday morning in a Barrie courtroom with one of the first two police officers to respond to the McKee home when Bill McKee was killed in 2019.
Kitchener
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
-
Fog advisory issued for Waterloo region sparks morning bus delays
Fog played a part in children's trick or treating Monday night and is affecting a number of their morning rides on Tuesday.
-
Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash
Highway 401 eastbound has reopened after a serious crash that saw seven people transported to hospital.
London
-
Bus delays and Cancellations for Nov. 1, 2022
A number of school buses are delayed or cancelled in the region due to the fog or driver shortage.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
-
Is it fall or spring in the London region?
Spring-like temperatures are kicking off November in the London region. Fog advisories are also in effect with the chance of dense fog with visibilities near zero in areas including, London, Middlesex County, Huron-Perth and Oxford-Brant.
Windsor
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
-
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
-
Spring-like temperatures kicking off November in Windsor-Essex
Is it spring or fall in Windsor-Essex?
Montreal
-
Van runs over man, 19, lying on a southwest Montreal street
A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was run over by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Montreal's Southwest borough. For reasons currently unclear, the man was already lying across the asphalt on St-Augustin Street when the van rolled over him around 4:45 a.m., injuring his upper body and sending him to hospital in critical condition.
-
Quebec health minister Dubé to hold press conference on ER overflows
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to address the overflow of emergency rooms (ERs) across the province. Last week, the ER tracker Indexsanté indicated that hospitals most affected by high occupancy rates were in Montreal and nearby regions. But the issue appears to have spread elsewhere in Quebec, according to the Tuesday figures.
-
Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
'I could hear her breathing': Woman reports being held against her will at home in Harrietsfield, N.S.
A harrowing and bizarre incident is being investigated in a Halifax suburb, where a woman says she was held against her will until she escaped Sunday afternoon.
-
Portapique survivor of Nova Scotia mass shooting dies suddenly
A man who survived the mass shooting in Portapique, N.S., in April 2020 has died suddenly.
-
Blair insists he 'did not ask' RCMP to release information about N.S. shooting guns
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is sticking to his stance that he did not interfere in a police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting of April 2020.
Winnipeg
-
'Beyond disturbing': RCMP officers swarmed, vehicles damaged while breaking up large party in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP said their vehicles were swarmed by multiple intoxicated youth while they attempted to break up a wild house party in East St. Paul Saturday night.
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
Flour dumped in gas tank leaves Manitoba woman without car for months
An unusual case of vehicle vandalism and a missing gas tank left a Manitoba woman waiting months to get her car fixed and prompted her to leave one of her jobs.
Calgary
-
Gunfire between Calgary officer and Canyon Meadows suspect caught on camera: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released new details of an incident in Canyon Meadows last week that saw a man dead after exchanging gunfire with a police officer.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leaders to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
'Freedom Convoy' organizers are expected to testify at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act starting today.
-
'She's not a medical doctor': Parents slam premier for masking comments
Tracey Bartie says her 15-year-old son Nate needs to wear an N-95 mask to school every day because he’s immunocompromised.
Edmonton
-
U.S. man met and 'abused' Edmonton girl weeks before abduction, put her in trunk to cross border: prosecutors
An Oregon man "sexually abused" a 13-year-old girl in Edmonton weeks before he abducted her, smuggled her into the U.S. in his car trunk and raped her, a U.S. federal attorney alleged in court Monday.
-
Mom of last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan named Silver Cross Mother
We'll see you at Christmas. It was October 2011 and Candy Greff was standing outside a restaurant in Morinville, Alta., saying goodbye to her son Byron Greff. Little did she know that it would be the last time she would see him alive.
-
Feds looked to international missing persons commission for help on unmarked graves
The Canadian government approached an international commission that helped identify the remains of those killed during 9/11 and the Lac-Megantic rail disaster to potentially aid its response to the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools.
Vancouver
-
Paramedics replace ruined Halloween costume after Vancouver boy hit by truck
A 12-year-old boy on his way to school in a joker costume, was hit by a truck while crossing Marine Drive near Main Street on his bike Monday morning.
-
Trustee-elect on Vancouver School Board deemed 'ineligible individual' by Canada Revenue Agency
A man recently elected as a school trustee in Vancouver has a long history of problems with the Canada Revenue Agency related to his work as a director or executive at a number of different charities that have been sanctioned by the federal agency.
-
Moments before fatal police shooting at Vancouver Canadian Tire captured on surveillance video
On Day 1 of a coroner’s inquest, the jury was shown surveillance video from inside a Vancouver store where a man attacked employees, took a customer hostage, and stabbed a responding officer before being shot and killed by police in 2016.
Politics
-
'Freedom Convoy' leaders to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
'Freedom Convoy' organizers are expected to testify at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act starting today.
-
'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie expected to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
The public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests says it expects to call 'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie as a witness.
-
Feds looked to international missing persons commission for help on unmarked graves
The Canadian government approached an international commission that helped identify the remains of those killed during 9/11 and the Lac-Megantic rail disaster to potentially aid its response to the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools.
Health
-
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
-
Menopause, hormone replacement and heart health: New Canadian guidelines
New guidelines informing the care of perimenopausal and post-menopausal woman in Canada have been released, backed by new data to help physicians know when to prescribe menopausal hormone therapy — and when it might not be worth potential risks.
-
In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected
Monkeypox has spread worldwide this year, infecting 77,000 people. Global health bodies have counted far fewer cases in Africa during the current outbreak than in Europe and the United States, which snapped up the limited number of vaccines this year when the illness arrived at their shores. But the outbreak in Africa, and its death toll, could be much greater than recorded in official statistics.
Sci-Tech
-
A star exploded and its remains now vibrantly linger in space
An observatory documented the aftermath of a massive Vela Supernova star via telescope, 11,000 years after it exploded.
-
How watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house can actually reduce stress
Could scary movies actually be good for you? New research finds that a heart-pumping scare may be beneficial to the brain, especially for those dealing with stress.
-
'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
Entertainment
-
Woman says Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1991 and 2008
A woman testified Monday that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the Toronto Film Festival in 1991, then did it again when she went to confront him in the same hotel during the same festival 17 years later.
-
Henry Cavill exits 'The Witcher' as Liam Hemsworth takes over lead role
Henry Cavill is putting down his blades and moving on from 'The Witcher' after three seasons as the leading man on the Netflix series, making way for Liam Hemsworth to take over the role of Geralt of Rivia.
-
U.S. judge blocks Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster merger
A U.S. federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House's proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the U.S. Justice Department that the joining of two of the world's biggest publishers could 'lessen competition' for 'top-selling books.'
Business
-
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat
Hong Kong jumped more than 5 per cent and other Asian markets also rose Tuesday after Wall Street declined and a survey showed Chinese manufacturing improved.
-
Quebecer among Twitter board members fired after Elon Musk takeover
Billionaire Elon Musk fired the entire board of directors at Twitter in one of his first orders of business since he took over the social media giant and one of the board members who was shown the door is a Quebec executive.
-
Macklem, Rogers to appear before Senate banking committee Tuesday evening
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem and senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers are expected to testify before the Senate banking committee this evening.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto family buys 38-room funeral home for $599,999 and turns it into dream house
A Toronto family is dead set on turning a nearly 150-year-old former funeral parlour in Ontario into the home of their dreams -- even if it means putting up with a few ghostly roommates.
-
Powerball prize soars to US$1.2B after no winners found Monday
There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.
-
How watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house can actually reduce stress
Could scary movies actually be good for you? New research finds that a heart-pumping scare may be beneficial to the brain, especially for those dealing with stress.
Sports
-
World Series rainout: Astros, Phillies to play Game 3 Tuesday
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday -- with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston's team bus.
-
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving defends his tweet about a documentary deemed antisemitic and stands by sharing a video by Alex Jones
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving said that he is 'not going to stand down on anything I believe in' after he was condemned by the owner of his NBA team for tweeting a link to a documentary deemed to be antisemitic.
-
France star Pogba to miss World Cup with knee injury
France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup due to ongoing knee problems. Pogba returned to training with Juventus only this month following surgery on his right knee in early September.
Autos
-
'My stomach just dropped': 1970s muscle car stolen from Winnipeg man's driveway
A Winnipeg man is combing through his neighbourhood, trying to find his vintage muscle car that was stolen from his driveway early Monday morning.
-
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
-
Max Verstappen sets F1 season wins record with 14th victory
Max Verstappen set the F1 record for wins in a season Sunday at the Mexico City Grand Prix with his 14th victory of the season. It broke the record set by Schumacher in 2004 and tied by Vettel it 2013.