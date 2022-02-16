Four people targeted in an early morning police raid this week in Coutts, Alta., face charges of conspiracy to commit murder after authorities seized a number of weapons and ammunition from the now-disbanded border crossing blockade.

Alberta RCMP announced the charges on Tuesday, a day after police made a number of arrests involving a smaller group within the larger protest.

Police seized multiple firearms, including 13 long guns, handguns, multiple sets of body armour, a machete, ammunition and high-capacity magazines. Two additional weapons were later seized.

Thirteen individuals in total face charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000.

Following the arrests, protesters began clearing the highway in Coutts and on Tuesday, the Canada Border Services Agency reported that normal border processing had reopened at the port of entry.

Trucks, tractors and trailers had been restricting access to the border crossing, across from Sweet Grass, Mont., since Jan. 29 to protest vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions.

Meanwhile, a pair of Edmonton police officers have been placed on "administrative leave" for making public statements praising the Freedom Convoys and joining protesters in Coutts.

The disbanding of the border blockade in Alberta comes as others across the country have been dismantled, including the clearing of the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ont., and Detroit.

Windsor police say officers arrested 46 people and laid 90 charges, mostly for allegedly breaching a court order and mischief over $5,000. Thirty-seven vehicles also have been seized or towed.

Police in B.C. have arrested 16 people following a protest near the Pacific Highway border crossing at Surrey and Blaine, Wash.

And in Emerson, Man., where protesters have set up a blockade at the border crossing across from Pembina, N.D., RCMP there expect the demonstration to be completely cleared Wednesday.

"Our negotiators appear to have come to an agreement with organizers of the blockade, and they have actually begun working on taking it down," Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP, told CTV News Winnipeg.

"We've given them time to basically get their message across, at the same time we've kind of stipulated sort of where we needed to have things moved forward."

OTTAWA POLICE ISSUE WARNINGS

The city of Ottawa remains the epicentre of the nationwide protests since protesters descended on the downtown core nearly three weeks ago as part of the ongoing “Freedom Convoy.”

Demonstrators have called for an end to vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions and remain camped out on Parliament Hill, namely on Wellington Street and in surrounding neighbourhoods.

On Wednesday morning, Ottawa police began handing out written warnings, saying anyone blocking streets or assisting those doing so is committing a criminal offence.

The letters also reference the Emergencies Act, which the federal government invoked on Monday for the first time since it became law in 1988. Under the act, police say anyone coming to Ottawa to join the ongoing demonstration is breaking the law.

It comes after Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly resigned on Tuesday amid criticism of his handling of the protests, which he and other officials have described as an unlawful "occupation."

The Ontario Provincial Police and RCMP are now aiding the Ottawa Police Service in the form of an integrated command centre. The demonstrations have cost the city an estimated $14.1 million so far.

"These individuals have overstayed their welcome," Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

"It's time for them to move on and stop this outrageous behaviour that is just such an insult to the men and women and children who live in our city."

Watson previously reached an agreement with convoy organizers over the weekend to move trucks currently parked in residential areas. CTV News has since confirmed that former chief of staff to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Dean French, served as a mediator in discussions between Watson and convoy organizers, on the condition that he do it is a private citizen and would not be paid.

Police have 172 active criminal investigations related to the protests, while police have laid 33 charges and made 18 arrests. More than 3,000 tickets have been issued.

However, demonstrators remain committed, despite the potential threat of enhanced powers under the Emergencies Act.

"There are no threats that will frighten us. We will hold the line," convoy organizer Tamara Lich Lich said during a news conference on Monday. "To our truckers and friends on Parliament Hill, do not give into fear and threats."

The ongoing demonstrations have proved disruptive for many residents and business owners in the city's downtown core.

Despite recent court injunctions prohibiting loud honking, as well as states of emergency being declared by the city and provincial government, some have reported continued instances of noise and harassment.

Sarah Chown, managing partner at Metropolitain Brasserie Restaurant in downtown Ottawa located close to the Parliament buildings, told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday that despite their best attempts to stay open last weekend for Valentine's Day, sales were "pretty abysmal" even compared to other periods during the pandemic when capacity restrictions were in place.

Some people tried to come in unmasked and unvaccinated, she said, even occupying the front entrance for 15 minutes as a sort of "intimidation tactic."

Chown hopes to see some movement with the Emergencies Act, court injunctions and a new interim police chief, but says she has been disappointed with the response thus far.

And with the Family Day long weekend coming up, she says she is expecting "another terrible weekend" for sales once again if the situation continues.

"I feel like I am a hostage in my city," she said. "I can't operate a business, my employees can't work, and certainly it doesn't feel like I'm living in a very free city right now."

Adam Taylor, president of Export Action Global, a trade facilitation firm based in Ottawa, also told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday that he worries about the potential long-term implications to Canada's trading relationships, particularly with strong protectionist sentiments from the United States.

"Because in business and in trade, the one thing people always want is stability and certainty," he said.

EMERGENCIES ACT

Under the emergency order declared by the federal government, additional powers include prohibiting public assemblies such as blockades and other protests deemed to be unlawful, authorizing the RCMP to enforce municipal and provincial laws, and imposing fines or imprisonment for breaches of measures.

The federal government says the emergency measures will last 30 days and be localized to certain blockades. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and some of Canada's premiers have opposed the move.

Also part of the emergency declaration is the broadening of anti-money laundering and terrorist financing legislation to cover crowdfunding and their payment services.

Financial institutions can temporarily stop providing services to personal and corporate accounts suspected of furthering the blockades, freeze or suspend an account without a court order, and report anyone believed to be involved in the blockades to the RCMP or Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

All crowdfunding platforms and their payment service providers also must register with FINTRAC, or the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, and report large and suspicious transactions. The federal government is expected to make this permanent.

Millions of dollars have been raised for the Freedom Convoy through the U.S.-based platform GiveSend Go. GoFundMe removed an initial fundraising campaign for the Freedom Convoy for allegedly violating the company's terms of service.

With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press