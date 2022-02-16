Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says using force against protesters is not his call to make, as movement begins to be seen in the Ottawa streets where trucker convoy protesters have been encamped.

“I’m not going to be using force. The decisions made will be by police doing their jobs the right … way,” Trudeau said, when asked on his way into a caucus meeting in West Block whether force would be needed to rid downtown of the demonstrators.

“What we have done with the Emergencies Act is put forward tools that the local jurisdictions of law enforcement can use in partnership – in Ottawa for example – with the OPP and the RCMP, with extra resources to actually make sure that laws are enforced in a proportional way, in an approach that will be decided by the police of jurisdiction.”

This comes as Ottawa police were seen handing out leaflets to protesters downtown on Wednesday morning, warning them to leave the area or face criminal charges.

Police began handing out a 'notice to demonstration participants' on Wellington Street and the surrounding area, where “Freedom Convoy” demonstrators have been camped out now for 20 days. It’s a sign that police, through an integrated command centre, are stepping up enforcement efforts to end what’s been called an occupation.

"You must leave this area now," the notice says. "Anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking [of] streets, are committing a criminal offence and you may be arrested. You must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you will face charges."

Protesters who CTVNews.ca spoke with on the streets on Wednesday morning largely appeared undeterred by the warning, though some trucks have been seen moving in the area.

The police notice cites the Emergencies Act, which was enacted on Monday, referencing the new restrictions and outlining the ways that those still participating are breaking the law.

Federal officials indicated on Tuesday that work had begun to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation’s capital.

Asked on his way out of the meeting if Ottawans will have their city back this weekend, Trudeau did not respond.

Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino, and Minister of Justice and Attorney General David Lametti will be holding a media availability on the latest developments related to the Act at 1 p.m. EST.

More to come…

With files from CTV News Ottawa

NEW: Along Wellington Street police or "police liaison" officers are handing out notices to truckers and protesters.



"You must leave the area now." #truckersconvoy2022 #OttCity #OttNews



Latest: https://t.co/7thp2w3y5g pic.twitter.com/6RPEs7mH6p — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) February 16, 2022