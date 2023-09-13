Canadian support pours in for Libya's flood-affected population

As search and rescue teams persist in their mission to recover bodies in a coastal Libyan city, in Canada, various charitable organizations, financial institutions, and individuals have been mobilizing aid to support those affected by the devastating floods.

The death toll from the floods that struck the eastern Libyan city of Derna sits at roughly 5,100, and there are concerns that this number may continue to rise.

In the aftermath of this catastrophic flooding, the number of missing individuals has surged past 10,000, while more than 30,000 residents have been displaced and are in urgent need of assistance and support.

The Canadian Red Cross (CRC) has launched the Libya Floods Appeal, an initiative aimed at delivering immediate assistance to people impacted by the flash floods in Libya.

According to the CRC, the funds raised through this appeal will empower the Red Cross Red Crescent to offer immediate relief, facilitate recovery efforts and implement resilience and preparedness activities for future events, both within the affected areas and their surrounding regions.

Islamic Relief Canada (IRC) is another charitable organization actively co-ordinating relief efforts for those affected by the flooding in Libya.

“Islamic Relief is co-ordinating relief efforts now. We are working through local partners to provide emergency food supplies, shelters, and vital living essentials, such as blankets and mattresses, to the countless affected,” IRC said in a press release on Wednesday.

Several banks in Canada including RBC, Scotiabank and TD Bank are also stepping up to provide support and assistance to organizations involved in delivering immediate relief, aiding recovery efforts and bolstering resilience and preparedness activities in response to the catastrophic flooding in Libya.

The banks are also lending financial support for those impacted by a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco, leading to more than 2,900 fatalities and thousands of injuries.

According to the Canadian Bankers Association, the banks are collecting financial donations in their branches for Canadian Red Cross relief appeals and making corporate contributions directly to the Red Cross and other local organizations that are providing assistance on the ground.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.