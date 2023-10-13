Canada

    • Canadian safety ministers issue statement about potential unrest amid Israel-Hamas war

    Federal, provincial and territorial public safety ministers have issued a joint statement following "calls for global protest and unrest" from Hamas.

    In it, they emphasize that the Government of Canada considers Hamas to be a terrorist organization and condemns its actions.

    "Canadians have the right to feel safe to practise their faith and express their beliefs," the statement reads. "There is no place for supporting terrorism or advocating for violence in Canada."

    Earlier in the week, former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal put Canada's Jewish community on heightened alert when he reportedly called for a global day of protest on Friday against Israel.

    In response, the ministers jointly stated law enforcement across Canada is aware of the call to action and following the situation closely.

    "Our law enforcement and security partners remain vigilant in the face of these potential disruptions and are monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety of all Canadian citizens," the statement reads.  

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

