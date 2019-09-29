Canadian man dies in parachuting accident on Mount Kilimanjaro
A herd of elephants walk with Mt. Kilimanjaro in the background in this May 21, 2006 file picture in the Amboseli game park in Kenya. (AP Photo/Karel Prinsloo)
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019 4:51PM EDT
A Canadian man has died in a parachuting accident while on Mount Kilimanjaro, according to Tanzanian park officials.
A tweet posted on Sept. 28 by Tanzania National Parks said that the accident happened at Stella Point on Mount Kilimanjaro. The tweet identifies the man as 51-year-old Canadian, Justin Kyllo.
Global Affairs Canada confirmed in an email statement to CTVNews.ca that they were aware of the death.
“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who died in a tragic accident in Tanzania,” Global Affairs said.
At around 5,900 metres tall, Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa’s highest mountain.
