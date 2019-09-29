A Canadian man has died in a parachuting accident while on Mount Kilimanjaro, according to Tanzanian park officials.

A tweet posted on Sept. 28 by Tanzania National Parks said that the accident happened at Stella Point on Mount Kilimanjaro. The tweet identifies the man as 51-year-old Canadian, Justin Kyllo.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed in an email statement to CTVNews.ca that they were aware of the death.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who died in a tragic accident in Tanzania,” Global Affairs said.

At around 5,900 metres tall, Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa’s highest mountain.