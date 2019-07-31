A self-styled “modern day MacGyver” and popular YouTube star has died in a paragliding accident aged 38.

The body of Grant Thompson, who ran the “King of Random” YouTube channel, was found early on Tuesday morning according to St George News in Utah.

Thompson’s family became concerned when he did not return from a paragliding trip and he was reported missing late on Monday night, local media reported.

Hurricane Police Department told St George News that Thompson had a GPS locator on his person, which police used to locate him.

“It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night,” a statement read on “The King of Random’s” Instagram.

“Please do a random act of love or kindness today in honor of The King of Random. Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created.”

Thompson has more than 11 million followers on YouTube where he posted videos “dedicated to exploring life through all kinds of life hacks, experiments and random weekend projects.”

His most popular video “How to Make LEGO Gummy Candy!” has over 26 million views.