Canada

    • Canadian households among the wealthiest, but debt a 'double-edged sword'

    Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    Share

    Canada has the highest level of household debt to disposable income of any G7 country, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday.

    The agency wrote that its 2021 census survey revealed debt-to-income ratio reached more than 180 per cent, beating the United States and Germany by a large margin. Both of those countries posted rates of 100 per cent.

    That means that, for every dollar Canadian households had in disposable income, they owed about $1.85.

    For contrast, in 1980, the rate was just 66 per cent.

    The agency attributed Canadians’ high levels of debts to homeownership, describing housing as a “double-edged sword” – a significant contributor to the overall wealth of the middle class while resulting in “imbalances between assets and debt.”

    Canadians in the middle to low income quintiles were generally spending more than they were saving through 2023. There was also a strong correlation between the saving capabilities of homeowners versus renters. Owners with mortgages were saving more than they were spending, while renters were not.

    “For an average household, real estate represents about 55 per cent of their wealth and mortgages represent most of their debt—trends even more pronounced for middle-class or working-age families,” wrote the agency.

    It also says Canadians over 55 held 65 per cent of total wealth in Canada, suggesting “major risks for intergenerational mobility” in decades to come. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Our ancient animal ancestors had tails. Why don't we?

    Somewhere around 20 million or 25 million years ago, when apes diverged from monkeys, our branch of the tree of life shed its tail. From Darwin's time, scientists have wondered why — and how — this happened.

    U.S., Canadian companies kick off 2024 with layoffs

    Companies in the United States and Canada have kicked off 2024 with thousands of job cuts across sectors, signalling that the spate of layoffs seen in 2023 could persist as they scramble to rein in costs.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News