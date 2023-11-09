Canada Post issues new stamp to ring in Diwali
Canada Post recently announced the release of a new stamp that celebrates the upcoming holiday Diwali, one of the most highly celebrated festivals in India.
Celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains throughout Canada, the five-day festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil. This year’s celebration commences on Nov. 12.
The new stamps were designed by Kristine Do and illustrated by Rena Chen, featuring marigold flowers and mago-tree leaves, with small clay oil, also known as diyas, appearing on the corners of the stamp.
Under Diwali tradition, diyas are often lit in rows within houses and temples, or set adrift on rivers.
Fireworks are also typically sparked during the festival, signifying gratitude for health, wealth, knowledge, peace and prosperity. Additionally, colourful geometric Rangoli patterns are created in entrance ways of homes, while garlands, also referred to as toranas, are draped across the entrances of rooms.
Canada Post says the stamps are now available for purchase at post offices or online at store.canadapost.ca.
BREAKING 11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
DEVELOPING One dead, two injured in fatal house fire in south Ottawa
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
BREAKING 31 more Canadians evacuated from Gaza, ambassador to Egypt says
Another 31 Canadians have been able to leave Gaza via the Rafah border crossing Thursday, Canada's ambassador to Egypt told CTV's Power Play host Vassy Kapelos.
Canada has 'sufficient supply' of new COVID-19 vaccines amid 'pandemic amnesia,' experts say
As doctors recommend new COVID-19 vaccine doses to combat the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a mutation of COVID-19 that has continued to spread despite misconceptions that the virus is a threat of the past, officials say Canada has sufficient supply.
Canada Post recently announced the release of a new stamp that celebrates the upcoming holiday Diwali, one of the most highly celebrated festivals in India.
BREAKING 11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee, White House says
The White House says Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza.
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Video shows 'brazen' smash-and-grab robbery at jewelry store in Brampton
Video has surfaced online of what police are calling a 'brazen' smash-and-grab-style robbery at a jewelry store in Brampton.
Multiple Port Colborne schools under lockdown following reports of firearm on property
Niagara police say three schools in Port Colborne are in lockdown after a firearm was reportedly brought onto school property.
Ontario non-profit calls for stable funding as Toronto child-care facility suspends infant program
A Toronto child-care facility says they have had to suspend their infant program due to staffing shortages. Here's what that means.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One dead, two injured in fatal house fire in south Ottawa
One person has died and two others are hurt after a house fire in south Ottawa Thursday.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING One dead in 'multiple' house fires near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene for multiple homes on fire near Cornwall, Ont. where one person has died.
Poppy box stolen from Hintonburg bakery
A popular bakery in Hintonburg says a Poppy Campaign donation box was stolen from their store.
Armed robbery under investigation in Barrie, suspects make off with cash
The hunt is now on for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Barrie, Ont. bank late Thursday Morning.
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
Construction in Barrie's south end results in upcoming ramp closures
Construction on the new interchange at Essa Road and Highway 400 in Barrie will result in two upcoming ramp closures.
Visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 outbreak in Cambridge hospital unit
Cambridge Memorial Hospital is restricting visitors to its Medicine B unit (Wing C, level four) due a COVID-19 outbreak.
Flair announces new flights from Waterloo regional airport
Travellers going through the Region of Waterloo International Airport will soon be able to fly directly to Newfoundland and Labrador.
Police seek tips in attempted home break-in
Police have released photos of two people they want to identify in connection to an attempted break-in in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
Bluewater Health says 250K patients compromised by cyber attack
Over thirty years of patient records at multiple Lambton County hospitals and care sites are compromised.
Another Dundas Street Closure frustrates motorists and business owners
On Thursday morning, crews were tearing up Dundas near the entrance to a long-term care home under construction.
Two loaded handguns seized in Sarnia traffic stop
Sarnia police seized two loaded handguns during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning after being called to investigate a “suspicious vehicle.”
‘It is a slap in the face’: jailhouse video enrages family of slain woman from Essex
The family of Julianna Pannunzio has discovered a social media post — filmed inside a cell — they say is the man accused of killing their daughter.
WATCH
WATCH Driver who picked up suspect following downtown shooting sought by police
Windsor police are urging the driver who picked up a suspect wanted in connection to a downtown shooting over the weekend to come forward and speak with investigators.
WestJet announces Detroit to Vancouver flights
WestJet announced four new routes as part of the airline's summer schedule, including flights between Detroit and Vancouver.
'This is not Montreal': Mayor, police denounce shootings at 2 Jewish schools
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Thursday she was 'horrified' by the shots fired at two Jewish schools and appealed for calm following the latest acts of violence targeting the city's Jewish community.
Israel-Hamas war: Legault government considers banning protests
The Legault government calls the shooting of two Jewish schools in Montreal terrorism and is not ruling out banning demonstrations linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Denys Arcand on lampooning political correctness with ‘Testament’
Denys Arcand's 'Testament' earned an impressive $400,000 during its opening weekend in Quebec last month and has already crossed the $1.5 million mark. It’s the strongest opening for a Quebecois film since the pandemic began.
'The monsters and opioids had her.' N.S. minister describes daughter's addiction
The scourge that is Canada's opioid addiction crisis was laid bare in the Nova Scotia legislature this week as politicians of every stripe rose to share personal stories about their struggles with this notorious class of drugs.
Group of neighborhood volunteers helping those living at Lower Sackville baseball field
Up to 40 people are living in tents in a baseball field in Lower Sackville, N.S., and with winter just around the corner a group of neighborhood volunteers said they felt a moral obligation to help.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block access to Dartmouth business
A group of demonstrators blocked access to a business in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday morning.
Nearly $500M coming for affordable and clean electricity in Manitoba
The federal and provincial governments are making a joint investment of nearly $500 million to bring clean, reliable and affordable electricity to Manitoba.
Manitoba officers arrest man who escaped from B.C. and was wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man who escaped from a halfway house in British Columbia and who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Winnipeg cemetery named National Historic Site
The final resting place for thousands of people in Winnipeg is being recognized nationally.
Nearly a dozen charged in connection with northeast Calgary riot; more suspects sought
A melee two months ago in Calgary's northeast has resulted in 11 men being charged with rioting and more. Meanwhile, police continue to search for additional suspects.
AHS employees getting first details of new structure in series of town hall meetings
A series of telephone town hall meetings with Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and new board chair Lyle Oberg will begin Thursday morning, to address the major overhaul to Alberta’s health-care system.
Alberta Pension Plan town hall set for Calgary area residents
Former provincial treasurer, Jim Dinning, will host another Alberta Pension Plan engagement panel Thursday night, this time targeting residents in Calgary and area.
Police investigating 'targeted incident' in Ellerslie
Edmonton police are responding to an incident in the area of 50 Street and Ellerslie Road.
Family of murdered Alta. man supporting bill that proposes longer timeframe between parole reviews
An Edmonton family is standing behind a bill which would effectively extend the time between parole reviews for people convicted of murder to five years.
Panhandler injured in crash involving rolled SUV in central Edmonton: EPS
A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital Thursday morning after he was hit during a crash between two SUVs, while he was panhandling in a central Edmonton intersection.
BREAKING 11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
Suspect sought after wedding ring, necklace stolen from B.C. grandmother: RCMP
Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wedding ring and necklace that were allegedly stolen from a grandmother in Kamloops late last month.
B.C. judge sentences man to 4 years for fatal stabbing in Kamloops
A 35-year-old Kamloops man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for stabbing a 34-year-old man to death outside a city centre motel.
Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.
Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'
Federal government will spend $900M to build housing in Quebec, matched by province
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing a $900-million federal contribution over the next four years to accelerate housing construction in Quebec.
Canada has 'sufficient supply' of new COVID-19 vaccines amid 'pandemic amnesia,' experts say
As doctors recommend new COVID-19 vaccine doses to combat the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, a mutation of COVID-19 that has continued to spread despite misconceptions that the virus is a threat of the past, officials say Canada has sufficient supply.
Demand for Ozempic not slowing, pharmacists say
Whether for weight loss or diabetes management, Canadian pharmacists say demand for Ozempic prescriptions does not appear to be slowing, despite a proposed lawsuit over alleged side effects.
Cleaning agent found in the bottled drink that sickened a man and triggered alarm in Croatia
Traces of a cleaning agent have been found in the fizzy drink that was served to a man in Croatia who was later hospitalized with a throat injury, triggering a nationwide alarm, police said Thursday.
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labelling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Swifties on edge as 'intense' Vancouver ticket sales begin
The wait to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's 2024 concert dates in Vancouver is finally over, with online sales scheduled to start this morning.
Back in China 50 years after historic trip, a Philadelphia Orchestra violinist hopes to build ties
Fifty years after the Philadelphia Orchestra's history-making visit to China in 1973 that helped build then-fledgling U.S.-China ties, Davyd Booth hopes for a repeat performance.
Lainey Wilson wins 5 CMA Awards including entertainer of the year, album of the year
Lainey Wilson took home five trophies including entertainer of the year Wednesday night at the Country Music Association Awards.
Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.
Disney reports sharp profit growth in the fourth quarter and an expansion of its cost-cutting drive
Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday reported sharp profit growth for its fiscal fourth quarter while announcing an expansion of its cost-cutting drive under returning CEO Bob Iger.
Top U.S. accident investigator says close calls between planes show that aviation is under stress
The U.S.'s top accident investigator said Thursday that a surge in close calls between planes at U.S. airports this year is a "clear warning sign" that the aviation system is under stress.
These historic art prints, created to boost morale during WWII, were once worth only $5
During the Second World War, Canada's greatest contemporary artists created paintings that became prints, which were then sent to army bases overseas. Winnipeg's Mayberry Fine Art is showcasing a sample of that work.
Toe-to-toe beds and free cocktails: Inside Banff's redesigned Voyager Inn
A mainstay of Banff is preparing to reopen after undergoing a $30 million makeover.
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
A new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, U.S. regulators announced Wednesday.
Kurz remains undefeated at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship
Kyle Kurz and his team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg are the only unbeaten rink remaining after four days and 11 draws of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.
Finkel stops 31 shots, United States beats Canada 3-1 in opener of Rivalry Series
Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist, Aerin Frankel stopped 31 shots and the United States beat Canada 3-1 in the opener of the Rivalry Series on Wednesday night.
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 43 as the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-120
The high-scoring guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, had 43 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-120 on Wednesday night.
More Canadians are buying EVs, but is there enough infrastructure to support the industry?
Electric vehicle sales in Canada has been increasing over the last several years but charging infrastructure and repair shops are adapting slower.
Car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after it dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.