Canada Post issues new stamp to ring in Diwali

Canada Post recently announced the release of a new stamp that celebrates the upcoming holiday Diwali, one of the most highly celebrated festivals in India.

Celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains throughout Canada, the five-day festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil. This year’s celebration commences on Nov. 12.

The new stamps were designed by Kristine Do and illustrated by Rena Chen, featuring marigold flowers and mago-tree leaves, with small clay oil, also known as diyas, appearing on the corners of the stamp.

Under Diwali tradition, diyas are often lit in rows within houses and temples, or set adrift on rivers.

Fireworks are also typically sparked during the festival, signifying gratitude for health, wealth, knowledge, peace and prosperity. Additionally, colourful geometric Rangoli patterns are created in entrance ways of homes, while garlands, also referred to as toranas, are draped across the entrances of rooms.

Canada Post says the stamps are now available for purchase at post offices or online at store.canadapost.ca.