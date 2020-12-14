TORONTO -- Canada Post has adjusted holiday parcel shipping deadlines as it deals with unprecedented demand, the Crown corporation announced Monday.

“We're adjusting our holiday parcel shipping deadlines within Canada and asking Canadians to do their shipping and online shopping as soon as possible this week,” the release states.

Local destination parcels, no matter the priority designation, have a deadline of Friday, Dec. 18.

Regional destination parcels have deadlines ranging from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, depending on the designation, while national destination parcel deadlines range from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18.

The company reminded Canadians that they should expect delays for parcels due to COVID-19 and the holidays, but that the deadlines for regular mail remain unchanged.

Canada Post says it has hired more than 4,000 seasonal employees and rolled out more than 1,000 vehicles to help with the holiday surge.

To view the new holiday parcel shipping deadlines for local, regional and national destinations, visit the Canada Post website.