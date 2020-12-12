TORONTO -- What began as a hobby for Taylor Lyons to deliver food to families in need in her city, has become a passion to help those who need it most.

The 27-year-old Toronto woman has currently raised more than $16,500 for people who are struggling to feed their families over the holidays.

“In 2017, I started cooking meals and giving them to homeless people in downtown Toronto. I also raised about $600,” says Lyons.

In the years following, Lyons, along with her friends, wanted to raise more money than what she had previously. In 2018, she raised $2,000 for clothes and groceries. The next year, she raised $6,000 and had 50 volunteers assembling care packages of basic necessities.

When the pandemic hit she says she saw an opportunity.

“I was hearing from families who couldn’t make ends meet so I decided to put the fundraiser on my Instagram and see how much I could raise – that’s when it blew up,” she said.

Lyons went on to raise $16,000 in 10 days in May – buying groceries for families in the Greater Toronto Area. Food banks provided Lyons with a list of families who needed food. She went on to buy their groceries.

“The most rewarding feeling is to help people,” said Lyons.

Her organization, Giving Back Canada, is currently in the process of becoming an officially registered charity, but the pandemic has slowed the process, Lyons says.

According to one report, the loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated food insecurity in Canada.

The report, Who's Hungry — Beyond COVID-19: Building a Future Without Poverty, states the rise of food insecurity in Toronto goes well beyond the pandemic.

"Since the pandemic began in March 2020, many food banks in Toronto saw a sharp increase in demand, with some receiving as many as three times the number of weekly visits compared to the month prior," the report states.

Lyons estimates she’s helped hundreds of families this year alone. She is hoping to one day nationalize her organization to help more people across Canada.

“My long-term goal is to impact millions rather than just those in the GTA, but I have to start somewhere and I’m thankful for the support I have now.” she says.