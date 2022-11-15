Bird flu fighters in B.C. face unprecedented challenge, as H5N1 spread across Canada
By some measures, the ongoing outbreaks of avian flu in British Columbia pale when compared to the devastating eruption of the disease in 2004 that prompted a cull of 17 million birds.
But the enemy that farmers and scientists now face represents an unprecedented challenge, experts say.
The current H5N1 strain is "behaving very differently" to previous versions, says British Columbia chief veterinarian Theresa Burns.
Unlike previous strains that were isolated in geography, the new threat is spreading across the country. The strain is highly pathogenic and can cause serious disease and death in birds.
"The scale is completely different," Burns said in an interview, compared to previous B.C. outbreaks in 2004, 2009 and 2014.
"In all those other outbreaks, B.C. was the only province impacted, and it was only in the Fraser Valley. Now we're seeing all across Canada, North America and Europe impacted."
This year, H5N1 has infected about 200 flocks with more than 3.5 million birds Canada-wide. Worryingly, deaths of wild birds are spiking, amid fears the disease has become endemic in Canada.
The disease, which has spread across Asia and Europe and can occasionally infect humans, emerged in Canada for the first time in six years when it was identified in Newfoundland in December 2021.
Earl Brown, a flu virologist at the University of Ottawa, said at the time it was likely an infected waterfowl had been blown across the North Atlantic to Newfoundland.
Since then, further outbreaks have been detected in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
This particular strain, the H5N1 virus, is causing increased mortalities in many of our wild bird species, and when it gets into poultry flocks, it's also causing increased mortality," Burns said.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency, or CFIA, said it believes migratory birds are responsible for the outbreaks in small and commercial poultry flocks.
The agency's latest available data shows there have been 203 infected flocks countrywide, affecting 3,632,000 birds, as of Nov. 3.
It also reported 1,442 confirmed cases of avian flu in wild birds across Canada, but Burns said the number is likely much higher because as it is impossible to determine how many wild animals have died.
"For (avian flu) to be detected in a wild bird, first you have to find the carcass, then the carcass has to get submitted to the lab, then it has to be tested. So, we imagine that there's many birds that might be dying that we're not able to detect."
Ray Nickel, spokesman for the B.C. Poultry Association Emergency Operations Centre, said farmers are now worried the virus is becoming endemic in wild bird populations.
Avian flu is spread through contact with an infected bird or its feces or nasal secretions. Farm birds that go outside are most at risk because they can come in direct contact with infected wild birds or their feces.
Humans can also inadvertently carry the infection into a barn on their shoes or clothing.
Nickel said the scale of the spread of H5N1 had one benefit -- it has prompted more co-ordination between farmers, CFIA and various levels of government.
"(Communication) is way bigger this year than ever," he said. "Discussions are now happening on a national and international basis, rather than just on an individual provincial basis."
Nickel, a commercial poultry farmer in Abbotsford and member of the BC Chicken Marketing Board, said B.C. has not suffered terrible loss when compared to other provinces and previous seasons.
The 2004 outbreak in the Fraser Valley, for instance, involved the H7N3 strain, which spread to 42 commercial farms and 11 backyard coops, prompting federal officials to order the mass cull of about 17 million birds.
CFIA statistics show 28 flocks in B.C., with 275,700 birds, have been infected by avian flu this year.
"We've evolved to a certain degree in our industry to pay attention to biosecurity and keeping our farms as safe as possible," Nickel said. "We're also not seeing a lot of historic issues that we used to be most worried about (like) spread from one infected farm to another. Now, it seems to be happening more randomly."
Biosecurity and emergency management measures introduced after the 2004 outbreak helped to control the spread of the virus in 2009 and 2014. Each outbreak has allowed the province and its farmers to improve and refine its response, Nickel said.
The poultry association has an emergency response team that operates using an incident command structure, similar to fire and police services, allowing the team to respond quickly when flu is found, he said. Protocols include strict procedures around locked gates, changing clothing and footwear, and monitoring entrances and exits.
"The heightened level of concern around biosecurity, I think, has gotten even more intense, not only in B.C., but across the country," Nickel said in an interview.
However, he warns that the demands and requirements of the emergency response team is creating burnout among members.
"We are getting tired. It's exhausting to be on all the time," Nickel said. "We are having to rethink how we are going to manage this going forward."
Canada currently has a "stamping out policy," which means birds are euthanized when the virus is detected in a flock, Burns explained.
"There's really two reasons: the birds are really sick and there is no viable treatment to prevent spread," she said.
But, experts from around the world are debating whether an avian flu vaccine would be a viable solution.
"Given the unprecedented nature of this outbreak, certainly vaccination is being revisited as a possible control strategy internationally," Burns said.
"There are no licensed vaccines in Canada at this time for poultry and that's because up until now, stamping out has been our best course of action, (but) the CFIA is working with international partners to continue that vaccination discussion."
Considerations for whether a vaccine would work include administration method, cost and the risk of vaccinated birds spreading the virus undetected.
"So, there are some real challenges with vaccination and we need to really understand those before we can determine if it's a viable strategy, and the CFIA, of course, would make those decisions," she said.
The CFIA said no human cases have been detected in Canada and the illness is not considered a significant health concern for healthy people who are not in regular contact with infected birds.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Booking doctor's appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctor's appointments for their children over the last few months.
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
Trump exec says he feared firing if he spoke up about scheme
An executive at Donald Trump's company testified Monday he was afraid he'd hear those famous words — 'you’re fired!' — if he went to the big boss with concerns that two top company officials were scheming to dodge taxes on company-paid perks.
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.
Brave and beautiful: Teen model with Down syndrome spreads message to believe in yourself
At this year's Fashion Art Toronto event there was a lot of buzz about one young model in particular. Monika Myers became the first with Down syndrome to rock the runway.
8-year-old Ontario girl and father found dead after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.
Risk of heart inflammation higher with Moderna vaccine: study
The risk of developing myocarditis, or heart inflammation, is two to three times higher with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when compared to Pfizer, according to a new Canadian study.
Alberta's Dr. Hinshaw to be replaced by interim chief medical officer of health
The Alberta provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Toronto
-
Scarborough high school to reopen Tuesday after student stabbed, police investigation continues
A high school in Scarborough will be open today after a boy was critically injured in a stabbing inside the building.
-
'A positive outcome': Construction worker safely removed from collapsed trench in Oakville
The 'coordinated efforts' of emergency responders are being credited for saving the life of a worker who was trapped in a collapsed trench late Monday afternoon in Oakville.
-
8-year-old Ontario girl and father found dead after suspected murder-suicide
An eight-year-old old girl is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oshawa, Ont. over the weekend, Durham Regional Police said Monday.
Ottawa
-
First snowfall of the season to bring 5-10 cm of snow to Ottawa
Ottawa is set to receive its first blast of winter weather this week, with 5 to 10 cm of snow expected on Wednesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New council to be sworn in today
Ottawa's new city council will be sworn in today, officially bringing Jim Watson’s tenure as mayor to a close and launching Mark Sutcliffe into the top seat.
-
Parking garage fire in downtown Ottawa
A section of Queen Street in downtown Ottawa was closed Tuesday morning due to a fire at a parking garage.
Barrie
-
'It's a crisis,' Homeless encampments pop up across Barrie with many out in the cold
Temperatures in Simcoe County have plummeted in recent days leading local homeless advocates to sound the alarm.
-
CTV Barrie officially kicks off 2022 Toy Mountain campaign
With a little more than a month to go until Santa comes to town, he has help already in Simcoe County as the CTV Barrie Toy Mountain campaign has kicked off.
-
Protecting your PIN during shopping season
A Collingwood woman learned to protect her PIN when shopping at a local store.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region teachers' unions pushing for masking requirement in schools
Region of Waterloo Public Health officials are echoing the province’s “strong” recommendation on masking. But some local teachers' unions say the directive doesn’t go far enough.
-
Regional councillors attempt to take back a controversial decision for lifetime benefits
Less than a week after regional council approved a motion giving lifetime benefits to councillors, some who voted in favour are saying it was a mistake.
-
Are you waiting too long to fire up your furnace?
A sudden drop in temperatures has some people turning their furnaces on for the first time this season but some experts say waiting until now could cost you.
London
-
Man charged after allegedly assaulting and attempting to disarm officer
A man from the Town of South Bruce Peninsula is facing several charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer during an arrest, and then reached for an officer’s weapon while at an OPP station.
-
Western strike averted
A strike at Western University has been averted. The faculty association has reached a tentative deal with administration, meaning over 1,500 faculty, Including professors, librarians and archivists will not be going on strike
-
Bluewater Health paving the way in local prostate health care
Bluewater Health, which oversees residents of Sarnia-Lambton, is leading the way in the region when it comes to prostate health, and later this month they’re hosting a “Pints for Prostates” event to raise awareness for men’s health and fundraise for their urology and prostate cancer clinic.
Windsor
-
$300,000 fire in Chatham-Kent
Damage is estimated at $300,000 after a fire in Chatham-Kent.
-
County of Essex making masks mandatory at indoor facilities
The County of Essex is once again requiring that masks be worn in county facilities.
-
Woman allegedly poses as nurse at Windsor Regional Hospital
Police are investigating a complaint that a woman allegedly posed as a nurse and entered a Windsor hospital.
Montreal
-
Half of Quebec nursing students fail September licensing exam, probe launched
Roughly 50 per cent of nursing students in the province failed their written exam in September. The oversight body for Quebec professional orders -- Office des professions du Quebec -- has launched an investigation into the matter after receiving 27 complaints.
-
Montreal community in NDG gathers to show support for missing teen's family
Community members came together on Monday night in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood to show support for the family of missing teen Feng Tian.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday as freezing temperatures hit
After a stretch of above-average temperatures to kick off the month of November, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snow of the season. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for the Montreal area with up to 10 centimetres possible. Areas east of the city are under snowfall warnings. The Quebec City region could see 10 to 15 cm of snow. While the Eastern Townships is expecting a whopping 15 to 25 cm.
Atlantic
-
'We need to find a solution': ER wait times cause Moncton area women to speak out
Two women in the Moncton, N.B., area are speaking out about the current health-care situation in the province, following hours and hours of waiting in local emergency rooms.
-
Gasoline prices drop in Nova Scotia, diesel costs remain the same
Motorists in Nova Scotia will be paying less at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday morning after the province invoked its interrupter clause.
-
Could masking become the norm again in the Maritimes?
The days of seeing most people wearing masks while out and about might feel a bit like the distant past, but it could be reality again in the not too distant future.
Winnipeg
-
City committee approves front driveway for new home despite safety concerns by planners
A city committee says a home builder can put a front driveway on a new house in St. Vital, despite safety concerns from city planners.
-
The vehicles most likely to be stolen in Canada
Could you own a vehicle that is more likely to be stolen than other vehicles? An organization focused on reducing and preventing insurance fraud and crime has compiled a list of the Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in 2021 in Canada.
-
Manitoba throne speech to outline Conservative government agenda for coming year
The Manitoba legislature is to return today with a throne speech outlining the Progressive Conservative government's agenda for the coming year.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with murder, robbery in 2 shootings within 24 hours
A young Calgary man is facing charges in connection to two separate shootings over the weekend that left one man critically injured and another dead.
-
'Albertans need to decide': Rural leaders want idea of provincial police force on the ballot
While Premier Danielle Smith has made a directive to her public safety minister to move ahead with an Alberta police service, rural politicians want to see Albertans vote on the idea.
-
Alberta's Dr. Hinshaw to be replaced by interim chief medical officer of health
The Alberta provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's Dr. Hinshaw to be replaced by interim chief medical officer of health
The Alberta provincial government appointed Dr. Mark Joffe as the new chief medical officer of health on an interim basis, effective Monday.
-
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The world's population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.
-
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
Vancouver
-
Lawyer for orphaned toddler says province to blame for deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide
A Vancouver lawyer representing a little girl who was orphaned by the deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide last November said if the province had closed the road during the unprecedented atmospheric river, no one would have died.
-
Is this your puppy? Police recover dog from stolen Dodge pickup in Kamloops
Kamloops RCMP are trying to reunite a lone puppy with his rightful owner after finding the animal abandoned in a stolen Dodge pickup truck Monday morning.
-
Vancouver's new city council expected to fast-track measures to 'uplift' Chinatown
Vancouver’s new mayor and council hold their first meeting this week and one of the items on the agenda involves helping the embattled Chinatown neighbourhood.
Politics
-
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to talk 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is expected to testify this morning at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act last winter.
-
What the convoy commission learned from public safety and global affairs witnesses, documents
The Public Order Emergency Commission started hearing from federal officials for the first time on Monday, as it continues the inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here's a roundup of the key moments from Monday's Public Safety Canada and Global Affairs Canada witnesses.
-
Two convoy organizers say they can't afford to defend class-action lawsuit
Two defendants to a lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' want $200,000 in donations released to fund their defence. Benjamin Dichter and Chris Garrah want the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario to release some of the more than $5 million in funds given by convoy supporters that is currently held in escrow,
Health
-
Booking doctor's appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctor's appointments for their children over the last few months.
-
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
-
Risk of heart inflammation higher with Moderna vaccine: study
The risk of developing myocarditis, or heart inflammation, is two to three times higher with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when compared to Pfizer, according to a new Canadian study.
Sci-Tech
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
-
Unmanned, solar-powered U.S. space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
Entertainment
-
Grammy nominations to be announced, with 5 new categories
The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some significant additions.
-
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.
-
Filmmaker bursts into tears on stand at Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony Monday when asked to identify Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his trial.
Business
-
Global stocks higher after U.S., Chinese presidents meet
Global stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week's huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China's consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening.
-
U.S. Federal Reserve's top financial regulator urges regulation for crypto
The top U.S. banking regulator at the Federal Reserve is urging Congress to pass legislation that would impose regulation on crypto currencies in the wake of the swift collapse last week of FTX, a leading crypto exchange.
-
Elon Musk pay package at Tesla challenged in court
Testimony began Monday in a Delaware courtroom where a Tesla shareholder is challenging a compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk potentially worth more than US$55 billion.
Lifestyle
-
Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
-
'Boggled my mind': Woman finds 60-year-old photo of herself on souvenir while secondhand shopping
Secondhand stores always have interesting finds, and a former Nova Scotia lancer recently got more than she bargained for.
-
WATCH: How to fold a fitted sheet and other frustrating laundry
Tackling two of the most frustrating items in laundry baskets everywhere, Canadian TikTok star Melissa Pateras shows how to neatly fold the dreaded fitted sheet and bulky hooded sweater.
Sports
-
Former Hockey Canada executive Nicholson to testify before parliamentary committee
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson is scheduled to speak before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage on Tuesday.
-
Everything you need to know about Canada's World Cup kickoff in Qatar
Canada ends a 36-year drought when the team appears at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this month. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know about the team as they compete for the game’s most coveted trophy.
-
Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United owners 'don't care about the club'
Cristiano Ronaldo has been on a war path against his current club and is clearly uninspired by Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family. In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Ronaldo says the owners 'don't care about the club.'
Autos
-
Albertans know winter tires are important, poll shows only 56% use them
Alberta has already seen its fair share of snowy weather to start the month, but a new poll suggests that many drivers are still not using winter tires on their vehicles.
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.