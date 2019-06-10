Baseball legend Joe Carter, who hit the game-winning home run to clinch the World Series for the Toronto Blue Jays in 1993, had some solid sports advice for the Raptors ahead of the NBA Finals’ Game 5 – “stay in the moment.”

“It’s not over,” Carter told CTV News Channel Monday. “They have to play this game like it’s game seven.”

Carter also said part of the Raptors’ success hinges on their ability to play as a team, saying it’s not solely down to individual “superstar” players like Kawhi Leonard.

Carter said the trick to dealing with the pressure of a high-stakes game is to “put it [the pressure] on the other team,” citing that mindset as the reason he was able to hit his home run.