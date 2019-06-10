

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Golden State Warriors have forced a Game 6 back in Oakland following a 106-105 win over the Raptors on Monday night.

After trailing for most of the game, the Raptors gained the lead in the fourth quarter, before a late three-pointer from Warriors guard Klay Thompson iced the game.

Thompson finished with 26 points for the Warriors, behind only Stephen Curry’s 31 points for the team high.

Down by just a point in the final seconds, Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry had a potential championship-winning a shot from the corner, but the ball bounced off the side of the backboard.

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Lowry added 18 points of his own.

The Raptors now hold a 3-2 series lead in the NBA Finals and will look to win their first championship on Thursday in Oakland. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST.

