Life in 1995: 'Toy Story,' brick cellphones, and the brand-new Raptors
Adam Frisk, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 5:02PM EDT
As the Toronto Raptors continue their historic run, looking to capture the team’s first NBA championship ever, let’s take a look back at 1995, the year team made its debut.
Raptors fans across the country are gearing up for Game 5 of the NBA Finals as Canada’s lone team in the league is one win away from bringing the championship trophy north of the border for the first time ever.
Here’s a look back at the year 1995.
1: The Canadian dollar was worth 72.86 cents
2: “Toy Story” was the year’s biggest blockbuster
3: Jean Chretien was prime minister of Canada
4: "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts was the top single in Canada thanks to the hit TV show “Friends” (Clap, clap, clap, clap!)
5: Quebec residents rejected separating from Canada, with 50.58 of voters choosing to remain in the country
6: eBay debuted online
7: This what a cellphone looked like
9: The average price of gas in Toronto was 49.9 cents per litre
10: Alanis Morissette's “Jagged Little Pill” was released
11: O.J. Simpson’s murder trial captivated much of North America
12: Most importantly, the Toronto Raptors played the team’s first home game on Nov. 3, 1995.
