

Adam Frisk, CTVNews.ca Staff





As the Toronto Raptors continue their historic run, looking to capture the team’s first NBA championship ever, let’s take a look back at 1995, the year team made its debut.

Raptors fans across the country are gearing up for Game 5 of the NBA Finals as Canada’s lone team in the league is one win away from bringing the championship trophy north of the border for the first time ever.

Here’s a look back at the year 1995.

1: The Canadian dollar was worth 72.86 cents

2: “Toy Story” was the year’s biggest blockbuster

3: Jean Chretien was prime minister of Canada

4: "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts was the top single in Canada thanks to the hit TV show “Friends” (Clap, clap, clap, clap!)

5: Quebec residents rejected separating from Canada, with 50.58 of voters choosing to remain in the country

6: eBay debuted online

7: This what a cellphone looked like

9: The average price of gas in Toronto was 49.9 cents per litre

10: Alanis Morissette's “Jagged Little Pill” was released

11: O.J. Simpson’s murder trial captivated much of North America

12: Most importantly, the Toronto Raptors played the team’s first home game on Nov. 3, 1995.