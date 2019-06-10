Team Canada gives Raptors a shout-out at Women's World Cup game
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Canada and Cameroon in Montpellier, France, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 5:40PM EDT
After Kadeisha Buchanan scored Canada’s first goal in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the team celebrated by giving a shout-out to the Toronto Raptors – by using their victory dance to mimic a basketball free throw.
Buchanan scored Canada’s only goal against Cameroon in the 45th minute, securing the win for Team Canada.
Canada faces New Zealand in French city Grenoble on Saturday.
