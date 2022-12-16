As much as 20 cm of snow to fall in parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick
Parts of Central and Eastern Canada could see as much as 20 centimetres of snow by the end of the weekend, as a winter storm continues its path eastward.
Much of southern Ontario, as well as some northern parts of the province, have already seen significant snowfall and freezing rain, as a low-pressure system travelling from the U.S. — known as the Colorado low — hit the province Thursday.
Environment Canada advised against non-essential travel, and Thursday's storm prompted several flights to be delayed or cancelled at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.
Special weather statements and snowfall warnings have been issued throughout Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, with the weather agency forecasting up to 20 centimetres of snow and winds reaching 70 km/h for Friday and Saturday. Southern Manitoba could see up to 30 centimetres of snow by the weekend.
Environment Canada has said another low-pressure system could make its way across Ontario next week.
'Society let him down': Warnings from grieving mother, gambling addict as sports betting ads flood Canadians' TVs
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
Trudeau's call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that's what one person is asking him to consider.
'Money on the table': Those who don't file tax returns miss benefits delivered by CRA
Canadians who don't file their tax returns are sometimes shocked to find out how much money they're owed by the government for years of missed benefits, says the head of a non-profit organization working to build financial literacy among low-income people.
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
'Be vigilant': Patients want Canadians to know about lesser-known tick-borne diseases
While most Canadians know ticks can carry Lyme disease, some have become familiar with less common pathogens like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and babesia. They shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca.
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
Russian forces launched at least 60 missiles across Ukraine on Friday, officials said, reporting explosions in at least four cities, including Kyiv. At least two people were killed by a strike on a residential building in central Ukraine, where a hunt was on for survivors.
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 ANALYSIS | Why you now have a reason to watch men's soccer in Canada
The World Cup in Qatar has sparked soccer – and non-soccer – conversations around the world. CTV's W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller writes for CTVNews.ca about his observations from the tournament and how soccer is evolving in Canada.
Toronto
-
Dangerous road conditions could persist throughout the night following messy mix of winter weather, OPP say
A winter storm walloped the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday, bringing a messy mix of rain, snow and freezing rain that caused slippery road conditions for many drivers.
-
Man critically injured in Scarborough shooting
A man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning, according to Toronto paramedics.
-
Toronto storm: Drivers urged to stay off roads as wet snow continues to fall
A winter storm brought a mix of snow and freezing rain to the GTA on Thursday, making for a messy commute for drivers.
Ottawa
-
School closures and bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations and school closures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Friday, Dec. 16. A snowfall warning has been issued, calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for an additional 10 to 20 cm of snow by Saturday morning.
-
Barrie
-
Snow and rain conditions prompt school bus cancellations in Muskoka
There are school bus cancellations for three school bus consortiums
-
Truck rolls over on Hwy. 89 near Cookstown
Amidst winter-like weather, emergency responders had to shut down part of Hwy. 89 in Simcoe County Thursday evening for a transport truck rollover.
-
Toy mountain campaign enters final stretch
Despite the wicked winter-like weather, volunteers helping with this year's Toy Mountain campaign were continuing to do what they do best this time of year.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a minivan at Kitchener roundabout
Police say a man who was struck by a minivan at a Kitchener roundabout on Wednesday has died.
-
Regional police to update 2015 Gavin Daley homicide investigation
Waterloo regional police are expected to provide an update on a homicide that happened seven years ago.
-
Family of Waterloo crash victim calling for more safety measures
The family of a man who was hit by a car while walking through a Waterloo roundabout is calling for more pedestrian safety measures.
London
-
Police warn online child exploitation on the rise in London, Ont.
London police are warning the public that online child exploitation in on the rise in the city.
-
Risk of freezing drizzle in London, Ont. forecast
Environment Canada says there’s a risk of freezing drizzle Friday morning and a change of flurries.
-
Businesses prepare for the rollout of the province’s new naloxone program
Naloxone kits to be distributed to businesses where the risk of an overdose may exist.
Windsor
-
'Debris' cleanup complete as Highway 401 on-ramp in Tecumseh reopens
Essex County OPP have reopened a Highway 401 on-ramp in Tecumseh after a closure due to "debris" on the road.
-
Woman facing break-in and drug charges in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police say a 25-year-old woman is facing charges after breaking into an apartment in Wallaceburg.
-
Chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex forecast
Windsor-Essex could see some snow flurries heading into the weekend.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | 15 to 20 cm of snow expected in Montreal by Saturday
Ready your shovels: the snow has started to fall in Montreal and surrounding areas, with 15 to 20 centimetres expected by Saturday afternoon. Light and blowing snow is forecasted throughout the morning, with snowfall becoming heavier in the evening.
-
Accused driver granted bail after girl, 7, dies in hit-and-run; city installs bollards at crash scene
The 45-year-old accused in a hit-and-run that killed a Ukrainian girl earlier this week has been released on bail. Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday by video conference before being released with conditions.
-
'Smash and grab' suspect arrested: At least 20 NDG businesses robbed over last few weeks
Late Thursday, Montreal police announced that at 4:30 a.m. they arrested a man in connection with a series of break-ins at businesses in the NDG area.
Atlantic
-
Community appeals for support after tragic loss for Ukrainian family in Halifax
After escaping the war in Ukraine, 28-year-old Natalia Ivchenko reunited with her parents in Halifax this fall. Their reunion proved to be short-lived, as her father tragically passed away after a fall.
-
Halifax police investigating after man with gunshot wound arrives at hospital
Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a Dartmouth, N.S., hospital Thursday evening.
-
N.S. announces more beds, operating rooms as part of health-care expansion projects
Nova Scotia’s premier says work will go ahead “without delay” on major health-care infrastructure projects throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.
Winnipeg
-
Schools closed in Manitoba amid poor weather conditions
Manitoba is seeing a number of school closures on Friday due to poor driving conditions and reduced visibility from the snow.
-
'Stress on a system': Substitute teachers in high demand in Manitoba schools
Schools around the province continue to deal with high rates of absenteeism – including among staff, and according to the Manitoba Teachers’ Society, there’s a high demand for substitute teachers.
-
Feds will fund feasibility study into landfill searches for missing women, Winnipeg mayor says
The federal government will support an Indigenous-led study looking into the feasibility of searching Winnipeg-area landfills for the remains of missing women, the city’s mayor announced Thursday.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
-
'Really hard to manage,' Airdrie physician, clinic owner says top-up for business costs doesn't go far enough
Some Alberta physicians say the top-up from the province targeting the costs of running a clinic is not enough to tackle inflation, or to help the ongoing shortage of family doctors.
-
Alberta NDP drafts bill to freeze auto insurance rates for a year
The Alberta NDP says they have an idea to tackle sky-high auto insurance rates that they blame the UCP government for doing nothing about.
Edmonton
-
-
Kyrou scores shootout winner as Blues top Oilers 4-3
Jordan Kyrou had his hands all over what was best described as a weird victory for the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.
-
'Big and spectacular': Edmonton man completes Christmas tree made of 20,000 Lego pieces
It took nearly a year, but an Edmonton man's Lego masterpiece is finally complete, just in time for the holidays.
Vancouver
-
More snow, frigid temperatures forecast for Metro Vancouver. Is the region ready?
A snow event two weeks ago crippled Metro Vancouver’s roads, bridges and highways, leaving some drivers stranded for hours.
-
Sunshine Coast homicide victim identified as owner of burning vehicle, IHIT says
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a homicide that happened on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast in early fall.
-
B.C. premier-turned-businessman on health-care system: Less bureaucracy, more technology and innovation
Critics outside of health care have sometimes urged government to run the system more like a business, but a British Columbian in the rare position of having held top jobs in both sectors insists it's just not possible.
Politics
-
-
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Liberal government announced Thursday it will seek to delay the expansion of Canada's assisted-dying regime to include people whose sole underlying conditions are mental disorders.
-
MPs put discussion of gun bill on pause for holidays amid concern over hunting rifles
MPs studying the government's proposed definition of an assault-style firearm will resume talks next month about whether to hear from additional witnesses amid concerns the change would ban some common hunting rifles.
Health
-
-
What's holding up health-care improvements? Minister blames the premiers
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
-
'Be vigilant': Patients want Canadians to know about lesser-known tick-borne diseases
While most Canadians know ticks can carry Lyme disease, some have become familiar with less common pathogens like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and babesia. They shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. Senate passes bill to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices
The U.S. Senate late on Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill to bar federal employees from using Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok on government-owned devices.
-
The most volcanic world in the solar system is about to be visited by a NASA spacecraft
A NASA spacecraft is gearing up for the first of a series of close encounters with the most volcanic place in the solar system. The Juno spacecraft will fly by Jupiter's moon Io on Thursday, December 15.
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | What is nuclear fusion? The 'major scientific breakthrough' for clean-energy
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday about a 'major scientific breakthrough' at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Avatar: The Way of the Water' has breathtaking visuals, but too simple a story
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Avatar: The Way of the Water', 'Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths, 'The Eternal Daughter' and 'I'm Totally Fine.'
-
Massive, fire-breathing dragon crafted by artist in a B.C. barn
Kevin Stone is a B.C. artist who creates one-of-a-kind steel sculptures that are massive and mind-boggling, including one that is able to 'breathe' fire.
-
Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'
After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.
Business
-
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, including reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.
-
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 U.S. stores
Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain's stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labour group organizing the effort.
-
Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial
An Ontario court has acquitted three former cannabis leaders charged with offences linked to unlicensed growing at a Niagara area greenhouse.
Lifestyle
-
Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull
Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday.
-
How to try the TikTok skincare trend 'skin cycling'
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
-
Winterlude is coming back to Ottawa for the first time in three years
The national capital region's winter festival is returning for the first time in three years, with a full lineup of activities including ice sculptures on Sparks Street and the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park.
Sports
-
Canadian forward Levonte Johnson a finalist for soccer's MAC Hermann Trophy
Canadian forward Levonte Johnson, who helped Syracuse to the NCAA College Cup on Monday, is one of three finalists for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy. The award is the top individual honour in NCAA Division I soccer.
-
-
France struck by cold virus ahead of World Cup final
A cold virus is running through the France squad ahead of the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday, affecting at least three players in the squad.
Autos
-
Jay Leno details how his 'face caught on fire' in first interview since accident
Jay Leno has opened up for the first time about the accident that left him with severe burns to his face and body.
-
Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.
-
Subaru Ascent SUVs recalled in Canada due to fire risk
Subaru Canada Inc. is recalling Ascent vehicles from the model years 2019 to 2022 due to improperly fastened bolts that could cause fires.