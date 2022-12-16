As much as 20 cm of snow to fall in parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick

Parts of Central and Eastern Canada could see as much as 20 centimetres of snow by the end of the weekend, as a winter storm continues its path eastward.

Much of southern Ontario, as well as some northern parts of the province, have already seen significant snowfall and freezing rain, as a low-pressure system travelling from the U.S. — known as the Colorado low — hit the province Thursday.

Environment Canada advised against non-essential travel, and Thursday's storm prompted several flights to be delayed or cancelled at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Special weather statements and snowfall warnings have been issued throughout Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, with the weather agency forecasting up to 20 centimetres of snow and winds reaching 70 km/h for Friday and Saturday. Southern Manitoba could see up to 30 centimetres of snow by the weekend.

Environment Canada has said another low-pressure system could make its way across Ontario next week.