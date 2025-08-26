ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Woman being sued for calling four others ‘pretendians’ says she’s protecting identity

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Yukon Law Courts building in Whitehorse is seen on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Kelly


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.