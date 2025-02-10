ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

W5 visits Panama as protests rage against Canadian-owned mine

By Daniel Otis and Avery Haines

Published

W5: Panama's War with Canada Avery Haines investigates an uprising that was triggered by the government of Panama's 20-year mining concession with a Canadian company.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.