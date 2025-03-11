ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Two people charged after $2M worth of illegal cannabis seized in Ontario: police

By The Canadian Press

Published

Provincial police say they charged two people from Mississauga, Ont., after seizing more than 4,000 illegal cannabis plants at a building in Wainfleet, Ont. A cannabis plant is shown in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.