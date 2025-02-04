ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Two jurors withdrew from Giller Prize in the weeks before news of Scotiabank split

By The Canadian Press

Published

Demonstrators gather in front of a downtown Toronto hotel as the Giller Award ceremony was about to begin, chanting "free Palestine" and holding banners, in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.