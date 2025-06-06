ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Tracking wildfire hotspots, smoke forecasts and air quality across Canada

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published

The wildfire near the Flin Flon area is so large it is burning in both Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Alex Karpa has more.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.