ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Thousands of Canadians abroad asked consulates for help last year. Here are the numbers

By Charlie Buckley

Published

A man leaves the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C. on Friday, November 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.