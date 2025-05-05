ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘They’re unbelievable:’ Canadian veterans receive remarkable reception 80 years after liberating Netherlands

By Andrew Johnson

Published

Thousands gather to honour the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands in World War II. Andrew Johnson reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.