Canada

There’s $1 million in gold hidden somewhere in Canada. Here’s how to find it

By Charlie Buckley

Published

In this file photo, the Royal Canadian Mints' world's first 100-kg 99999 pure gold bullion coin with a $1 million face value sits among much smaller 1oz gold coins at its unveiling, in Ottawa Thursday May 3, 2007.(CP PHOTO/Tom Hanson) CANADA


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.