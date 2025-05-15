ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

The search for Lilly and Jack Sullivan continues in Pictou County, N.S.

By Paul Hollingsworth

Published

Four-year-old Jack Sullivan, left, and six-year-old Lilly Sullivan, right, missing from their home in rural northeastern Nova Scotia, were last seen Friday, May 2, 2025, in the community of Lansdowne Station. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue Association *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.