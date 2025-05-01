ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Supreme Court to look at whether challenge of ethics ruling in Trudeau case can proceed

By The Canadian Press

Published

Interim public sector integrity commissioner Mario Dion waits to appear before the Commons estimates committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 13, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.