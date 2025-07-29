ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘Sheep Shangri-La’: Animals sent to graze, find refuge on Newfoundland island

By Garrett Barry

Published

The flock from Morry’s Heritage Farm spend their summers living freely, grazing on a pair of islands off Newfoundland’s southern shore.


















