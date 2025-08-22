Canada

Rollover crash involving tour bus on the New York Thruway leaves multiple dead, others injured

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Emergency crews inspect the scene where a tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls crashed on I-90 near Pembroke, N.Y.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.