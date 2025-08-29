Canada

RCMP sick leave cases surge 184% over 15 years, raising concerns over force’s well-being, operations

By Dorcas Marfo

Published

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police march towards the front lawn of Parliament Hill during the 47th Annual Canadian Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Service in downtown Ottawa on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.