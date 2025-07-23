ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney visits his birthplace in Northwest Territories

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to make a visit to his birthplace of Fort Smith as he travels across the Northwest Territories.


















