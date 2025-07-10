ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Lt.-Gen. Jamie Speiser-Blanchet becomes first woman to head the Royal Canadian Air Force

By The Canadian Press

Published

Two F-35 Lightning fighter aircraft participate in a flypast celebrating the RCAF centennial on Canada Day, July 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.