ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘Looking back 40 years ago … wow’: Rick Hansen reflects on Man in Motion World Tour

By Andrew Johnson

Published

The 40th anniversary of Rick Hansen’s Man in Motion tour leads MedicalWatch for March 21, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.