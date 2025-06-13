ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘It’s scary’: Residents say their groundwater is contaminated by firefighting foam from St. John’s Airport 

By Garrett Barry

Published

A group near St. John’s Airport is worried about the quality of their drinking water. CTV’s Garrett Barry reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.