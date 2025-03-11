ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Hot Docs lineup includes 'The Nest,' 'Deaf President Now!,” Apocalypse in the Tropics'

By The Canadian Press

Published

A scene from the documentary film "The Nest," is shown in a handout. Hot Docs has announced the first batch of films that will screen in its Special Presentations program this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Hot Docs


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.