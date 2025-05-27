ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘Canada is a sovereign nation’: PMO responds to Trump’s Golden Dome offer

By Lynn Chaya

Updated

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.