ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Gen Z Canadians make push for end to hyperpartisanship

By The Canadian Press

Published

Jaden Braves, founder and CEO of the Young Politicians of Canada, poses for a photo in Ottawa on Friday, May 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Catherine Morrison


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.