ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

First Nations life expectancy 19 years lower than other Albertans

By The Local Journalism Initiative

Published

Alberta's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.