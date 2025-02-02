ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Country-wide recall on teething sticks for babies, young children

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Nestlé Canada has issued a country-wide recall of teething sticks for being a choking hazard. (Nestlé Canada)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.