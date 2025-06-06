ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Company that worked on ArriveCan app barred from government contracts for 7 years

By The Canadian Press

Published

GC Strategies partner Kristian Firth responds to questions as he sits in the House of Commons, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.