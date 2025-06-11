ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Carney’s ‘Canada Strong Pass’ to come into effect on June 20

By The Canadian Press

Published

People walk in Bic National Park near Rimouski, Que., on Monday, May 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.