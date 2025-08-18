ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Carney ‘disappointed’ by Air Canada impasse, urges both sides to reach a deal

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.