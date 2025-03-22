ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canadians will head to the polls April 28, following snap election call: sources

By Brennan MacDonald

Updated

Published

Strategist says Liberal Leader Mark Carney calling a federal election ‘comes as no surprise.’


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.