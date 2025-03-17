ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canadians in several cities join 'Tesla Takedown' protests against Musk, Trump

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Juan Alperin and his son Milo, 12, attend a protest at a Tesla dealership in Surrey, B.C. on Sunday, March 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brenna Owen


















