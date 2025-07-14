ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canada’s top scientist releases new UFO report, here’s what you need to know

By Daniel Otis

Published

Starry night sky with Milky Way over seashore, Tobermory, Ont. (Getty Images / Yao Wang)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.