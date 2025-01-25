ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canada’s gig economy: How some workers are responding to stricter tax requirements

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Attila Kallai, a daily gig from Vancouver worker sits in his car on Jan. 24, 2024. (Photo provided by Attila Kallai)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.