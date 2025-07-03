ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canada supplies nearly zero per cent of fentanyl seized in U.S.: report

By Charlie Buckley

Published

PM Trudeau says the pretext Trump is using for tariffs -- that Canada is unwilling to help in the fight against illegal fentanyl -- is totally false.


















