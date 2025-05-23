ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Can a convicted felon like Donald Trump enter Canada?

By Daniel Otis

Updated

Published

In this file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump waves after stepping off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.