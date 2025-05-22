ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Can Trump come to Canada now that he’s a convicted felon?

By The Canadian Press

Published

Will Trump be allowed into Canada? Donald Trump's conviction could pose a diplomatic challenge if he becomes president again. Immigration lawyer Richard Kurland explains.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.